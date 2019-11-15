Buyers of new homes still want old-style features

A nod to history combined with a modern approach to energy efficiency is proving a winning combination

Three-quarters of people want period style features incorporated into the design of their new build property, according to Jackson-Stops.

The estate agent said that younger buyers have a clear appreciation of period-style features, with 80% of 18 to 34-years olds noting that they like features such as grand, open fireplaces (25%) and bay windows (35%) in their new home.

Bay windows are the most popular period feature, with 38% of those surveyed saying they would most like to see them in their newly built home. This figure increased to 44% for respondents in the East of England and 46% in the North West.

Nearly two fifths (37%) would like a touch of extravagance in a new build property, with features such as majestic, open fireplaces and grand, sweeping staircases incorporated, while 29% want a country kitchen.

High ceilings ranked as the fourth most in-demand feature (28%) and Londoners said it’s the most important.

Nick Leeming, chairman at Jackson-Stops, said: “A desire to live in historic houses that offer tall ceilings, ornately crafted features and elegantly proportioned rooms with plenty of natural light has always been in the British homebuyers’ DNA. Combining these features with the benefits of a new build property, such as energy efficient appliances and minimal maintenance, is clearly a match made in heaven for much of the UK.

“Essentially these homes offer the best of both worlds and house hunters across the UK, including the younger generation, have recognised this. Interestingly, bay windows ranked as the most popular feature, indicating that the UK public are practical with their property decisions as this feature can of course double-up as additional storage or a seating area.”

Patrick Glynn-Jones, director of Jackson-Stops’ Winchester branch, added: “Over the last five years we have seen an increase in demand from family buyers looking for new-build period features in Winchester specifically.

“These buyers are becoming increasingly conscious of their carbon footprint but still appreciate the nod to history, so it’s not surprising to see more developers looking to incorporate features such as bay windows, heritage clay or slate rooves and intricate ceiling mouldings and plasterwork into the design of their homes.”