Coventry Building Society cuts mortgage rates

Coventry for Intermediaries, the mortgage adviser arm of Coventry Building Society, has announced rate reductions.

The lender has cut selected fixed rates, with reduced options available for new and existing customers.

What’s changed?

The lender’s residential rates have been reduced by up to 18 basis points and buy-to-let (BTL) rates by 15 basis points.

Coventry has a range of two-, three- and five-year fixed rate products available for residential mortgage borrowers, with options from 65% to 95% of the property’s value.

They include a fee-free, 4.61% five-year fixed rate up to 75% of the property’s value, available for residential remortgage, with either £350 cashback or use of the lender’s Remortgage Transfer Service.

There’s also a fee-free, 5.35% two-year fixed rate up to 65% of the property’s value, available for BTL purchases.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Markets have continued to be favourable and we aim to make it as easy as possible for our intermediary partners to source and secure a new deal for their clients. That’s why our latest rate reductions give brokers a wider range of attractive options to make sure they can get their clients the best deal possible.”

