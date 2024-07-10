Menu

Skipton Building Society cuts mortgage rates

Christina Hoghton
Christina Hoghton
10/07/2024
10/07/2024

It is the latest mortgage lender to announce reductions to its mortgage rates.

Skipton has revealed it is cutting mortgage rates across its product range.

The reductions to fixed rates include cuts to the lender’s 60% and 75% loan-to-value (LTV) residential purchase and remortgage products.

What’s new?

The biggest reduction is on the lender’s fee-free, two-year fixed purchase mortgage, available up to 60% of the property’s value. This product rate has been cut by 0.33 percentage points to 4.99%.

The most competitive new rate, according to Skipton, is its five-year fixed remortgage up to 75% of the property’s value, which is now 4.59% with a £1,295 fee.

Skipton also cut mortgage rates in April, with the reductions then applying to its two-year fixed product range.

