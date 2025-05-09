Nationwide cuts rates for new and existing borrowers

Nationwide has reduced rates for existing customers switching to a new deal or new customers remortgaging by up to 0.22 percentage points.

The UK’s largest building society is also cutting all two-year tracker product rates by 0.25 percentage points following the reduction to Bank Rate announced on Thursday.

New rates

Remortgages have been cut by up to 0.22 percentage points across selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products, with rates starting from 3.84%, up to 60% of the property’s value, with a £1,499 fee.

Switcher rates for existing customers also start from 3.84%, but with a lower £999 fee.

There is also a three-year fixed rate at 90% loan-to-value (LTV) with a £999 fee at 4.89% and a fee-free two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 4.54%.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s senior manager – mortgages, said: “Our fourth set of rate cuts in three weeks shows how we are working hard to support all types of borrowers.

“The changes we’re making are aimed at ensuring we are well-positioned to support both new and existing customers who are currently looking for a new mortgage deal and follow the rate cuts made earlier this week which focused more on first-time buyers and home movers.”