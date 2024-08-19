Revealed: The features that add the most value to your home

The most important feature when it comes to selling your home is having large rooms, according to a new study.

According to Compare the Market, the size of the rooms (46%) and private outdoor space (40%) are the most attractive property features.

The top 10 most attractive features Brits look for when buying a property are:

1. Size of rooms – 46%

2. Private outdoor space – 40%

3. Private driveway – 31%

4. Double glazing – 29%

=5. Proximity to local amenities – 27%

=5. Quality of kitchen – 27%

6. Amount of natural light – 23%

7. Energy rating – 21%

8. Proximity to work – 19%

9. Quality of bathroom(s) – 18%

10. South-facing garden – 17%

Which features command a price premium?

Compare the Market also asked about the property features that buyers were willing to pay the most for.

Having a high-quality kitchen comes out as the feature that people are willing to pay the most for, with respondents saying they’d pay an additional £1,372 on average for this.

Having a property with a South-facing garden ranks second place, with Brits saying they’d be willing to pay an extra £1,339 to have a garden constantly in the sunshine.

Private outdoor space completes the top three, with those surveyed saying they’d spend £1,278 more for this.

Top tips for viewing homes

The mortgage team at Compare the Market also shared its top tips on what features to prioritise when buying a property:

1. When viewing homes, it’s essential to start by identifying your non-negotiables and must-haves. Consider aspects like location, size, layout, and specific features that align with your lifestyle needs.

2. It is important to be open to compromise on less critical aspects. Understand that no home will perfectly meet every desire, so weigh the importance of each feature against its potential alternatives or improvements. Flexibility on cosmetic details like paint colour or flooring can often be accommodated after purchase.

3. Lastly, seek input from your support network, such as family or a professional. They can provide perspective and help navigate decisions, ensuring that your chosen home meets your essential criteria while balancing compromises effectively.

Related: Nationwide drops rates again with lowest at 3.83%