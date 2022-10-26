You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

New equity release lending reaches a record high

0
Written by:
26/10/2022
Older homeowners are increasingly turning to equity release to unlock their property wealth
New equity release lending reaches a record high

Homeowners aged 55 and over took out a record 13,452 new equity release plans between July and September this year, according to the Equity Release Council.

This marks an all-time high and is an 8% increase on the previous quarter.

There were also 9,648 returning customers and 2,419 further advances agreed, meaning there were 25,519 active customers during the third quarter, according to the trade body.

Total lending topped £1.71bn during the same period, which is another record high.

Growth in demand

New customer numbers increased by a third (34%) year-on-year, with total lending to new and returning customers growing by 49%, said the Equity Release Council.

The average amount of equity unlocked with a new plan was £133,770, while the average initial amount taken on a drawdown plan was £88,340.

David Burrowes, chair of the Equity Release Council, said: “The summer months have seen the equity release market resume its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, with extra protections having been added in the intervening years so all new customers can make voluntary repayments when they can afford to and reduce their overall costs.

“Equity release is not an overnight purchase, and the desire to secure lower interest rates before anticipated rises is likely to have influenced customers’ timings as they completed deals from earlier in the year.”

Steve Wilkie, executive chairman of lifetime mortgage broker Responsible Life, added: “Buoyant property prices continued to give homeowners a ready solution to their financial needs in retirement over the summer, and this is what drove record equity release lending and sent the number of new loans to an all-time high.

“The rise in the number of new lifetime mortgage borrowers is perhaps most significant. While the total amount borrowed is affected by inflation and property price growth, the numbers of people whose best option in later life is equity release continues to rise.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.