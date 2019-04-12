You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Santander extends maximum mortgage term to 40 years

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
12/04/2019
The lender has made other changes to its range, including allowing borrowers to hold their mortgage until their 85th birthday
Santander extends maximum mortgage term to 40 years

Santander is overhauling its length of term and maximum age criteria for residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages.

For residential capital and interest repayment deals, the lender is extending its maximum mortgage term to 40 years from 35 years.

However, for interest-only where the repayment is by endowment or investment, it is reducing the term from 35 years to 25 years. Interest-only where the repayment is by sale of property remains at 25 years.

Loan to value boost

For part and part repayment deals, Santander is increasing the maximum loan to value (the percentage of the property’s value that can be borrowed) to 85 per cent from 75 per cent, with a maximum 50 per cent on interest-only.

For buy-to-let lending, Santander is extending its maximum term to 40 years from 25 years and also increasing the maximum permitted age at maturity to 85th birthday from 75th birthday.

The lender said it was also making some changes to its affordability calculations.

The changes will come into force on 15 April.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

  • RT @StudyUCEM: "...the research underlines the long-term strength of bricks and mortar investment to weather such periods." @Your_Mortgage,…
  • "...the research underlines the long-term strength of bricks and mortar investment to weather such periods."… https://t.co/dGt3LTR66F
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Detached homes rise in value by £125K in 10 years

Many Brits aspire to live in a detached home but it can be costly, particularly in the capital

Close