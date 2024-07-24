Five-year fixed mortgage rates dip below 4% for first time since April

The lowest five-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) has fallen below 4% for the first time since April, a report has found.

The lowest five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV is 3.99%, which compares to 3.99% in April, according to Moneyfacts.

On the two-year fixed rate side, the five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV was priced at 4.33%, which is up from 4.13% in April this year.

Mortgage rates have been slowly ticking down over the last few weeks, with Nationwide’s five-year fixed rates starting from 3.99% as part of a reprice today.

Other lenders are expected to follow its lead in the coming days to stay competitive.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Fixed mortgage rates are on the downward trend, which will be a relief to borrowers looking to refinance. There is still much more room for improvement, but it has taken a few months for the lowest fixed mortgage rates to drop below the 4% mark.

“However, as it stands, five-year fixed mortgages are lower than a two-year equivalent, so any borrowers unsure on which to choose would be wise to seek advice to go through their options.”

She noted that since the start of 2024, mortgage rates had been “volatile”, and in the past few weeks, lenders have been “reacting to changing swap rates”.

“Mortgage rates could fall further, but it is difficult to tell how quickly and by what margins. Typically, a brand with a large presence in the market that cuts rates can encourage other lenders to review their rates to compete, so as the lowest five-year rates have edged closer to 4% from some of the biggest high street brands (Halifax, Lloyds Bank, Barclays Mortgage, NatWest), the market did appear on course to reveal a sub-4% deal,” Springall said.

She said that borrowers “sitting on the fence may remain patient for a little while longer”, but some may “feel this might now be their chance [to] see if they can lock into a deal early, as some lenders will let borrowers do this from three to six months in advance”.

“Those waiting for the Bank of England to cut base rate may be crossing their fingers for August, but this has split opinions among economists, who are now pointing towards September at the earliest due to stubborn service inflation,” Springall noted.