Halifax and TSB make rate reductions

Halifax will make rate reductions of up to 0.22 percentage points on its homemover, first-time buyer, remortgage, product transfer and further advance deals.

In an update to mortgage advisers, the lender said that rate reductions of up to 0.15 percentage points will be made to its homemover and first-time buyer deals.

What’s new?

Within its homebuyer range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) will be lowered by up to 0.15 percentage points to 4.46%, and its five-year fixed rate has been cut by up to 0.12 percentage points. Both come with a £999 fee.

On the remortgage side, rate cuts of up to 0.22 percentage points will be made.

As an example, its two-year fixed rate at 60% and 80% LTV will decrease by 0.14 percentage points to 4.67% and 5.32% respectively.

Three-year fixed rates at 60% and 80% LTV will fall by 0.13 percentage points and 0.22 percentage points to 4.52% and 5.59%, while the lender’s five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will go down by 0.17 percentage points to 4.43%.

Within its product transfer and further advance products, rate reductions of up to 0.17 percentage points will be made on certain products.

TSB makes rate reductions across range

TSB will decrease rates by up to 0.15 percentage points across its residential, product transfer and additional borrowing ranges.

In its residential range, rate reductions have been made to its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover offerings, which will go down by up to 0.1 percentage points.

Five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.1 percentage points, while two-year fixed remortgage rates have gone down by up to 0.15 percentage points.

Within its product transfer range, rate predictions up to 90% LTV have fallen by up to 0.1 percentage points, along with residential additional borrowing for a two-year fixed rate up to 80% LTV.

TSB cut rates earlier this week by up to 0.22 percentage points.

