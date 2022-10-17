How to make sure your home is winter-ready

Now is the time to prepare your property and your home cover, before the colder weather arrives

October is set to bring strong winds, rain and a change from mild to colder weather, according to Go.Compare. That means now is the right time to make sure your home is winter-ready and prepped for more extreme weather conditions.

Ceri McMillan, the price comparison’s home insurance expert, said: “Just as people have a spring clean, or tidy the garden before summer sets in, a good habit is to have an autumn audit and make sure your home is ready for the change in weather conditions.

“The winter months often bring more extreme weather conditions and while home insurance generally provides financial protection against damage to your home from storm damage or flooding, it doesn’t cover damage that’s been caused through poor upkeep of a property.”

Check your cover

Research from Go.Compare revealed that a quarter of people with a buildings insurance policy say the extreme weather conditions of recent years have made them consider their insurance cover more carefully.

It recommends that, as part of your autumn home audit, you check your home insurance policies to make sure they have the right cover in place to financially protect yourself against storm or flood damage.

The price comparison site has also shared its top tips for homeowners who want to make sure their home is ready to weather the storm. Here’s what it suggests.

Five top tips

1. Sort a service: Get a boiler service in line with manufacturer guidance (usually once a year) and check to see if radiators and thermostats are working efficiently.

2. Insulate: With energy costs increasing this winter, many people will be looking to make savings on their gas and electricity bills, and one of the most effective things you can do is make sure your home is properly insulated. So, if you haven’t already and if you can, insulate loft spaces, water tanks, pipes, and outdoor taps.

3. Maintain your home’s exterior: It’s worth taking a walk around your property and just checking that there aren’t any cracked windows or missing roof tiles. Also, clear gutters of leaves and other debris which will not only help protect your home but also prevent a future claim being rejected due to poor upkeep of the property. Lastly, make sure you repair any existing damage and secure hinges on garden buildings and structures.

4. Batten down the hatches: Tidy away anything that you think might be liable to damage from high winds. Also, tie down anything that might fall or be blown away, like garden furniture and children’s playground equipment. Make sure your fences are secure, too, and check any trees for overhanging branches that could drop on cars or outbuildings and cause damage.

5. Cover up financially: During the winter, it’s even more vital to have uninterrupted access to electricity, heat and hot water – so you might want to consider a home emergency policy. McMillan said: “Home Emergency cover is slightly different to general home contents insurance, as it could cover you for any sudden or urgent issues with the gas, electricity and water, such as a boiler breakdown.”

Home emergency cover typically gives customers access to a 24-hour helpline providing a call-out service for emergency repairs by local tradespeople at an agreed call-out charge. It covers the costs of contractors’ call-out and labour charges and for parts and materials up to the sum insured.