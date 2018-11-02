You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

One burglary recorded every four minutes in November

0
Written by:
02/11/2018
The nights are drawing in, and the burglars are coming out, so make sure your home is secure
One burglary recorded every four minutes in November

Insurance claims for burglaries increase as the nights get darker, according to Churchill Home Insurance.

It said that each year, on average, there are 9,800 burglary insurance claims made during the month across the UK. In fact, it records one claim every four minutes.

Dark nights = higher risk

This increase in crime coincides with the clocks going back, with November seeing just eight hours and 39 minutes of sunlight every day, nearly two hours less than the average for October (10 hours, 31 minutes).

There’s a direct correlation between the number of burglaries and hours of daylight, with an average of 325 burglary insurance claims per day in November, 37% more than in July when there are 238 claims per day.

Martin Scott, head of Churchill home insurance said: “This analysis highlights the importance of being extra vigilant as we approach the winter months, with burglars preferring to operate under the cover of darkness. As the nights draw in, it’s important to take extra security precautions to make life as hard as possible for intruders, including; installing security lights, a home alarm system or smart door bell so you can keep an eye on your home even when you are out and about. It’s also important to check your doors, windows and garden gates are locked before you leave the house and keep valuables out of sight.

“Just in case the worst does happen it’s important to ensure you have adequate home contents and buildings cover in place.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Maximum age limits scrapped by Hinkley and Rugby Building Society

We work longer, live longer and buy homes later in life - and now this is being recognised by mortgage...

Close