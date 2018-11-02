One burglary recorded every four minutes in November

The nights are drawing in, and the burglars are coming out, so make sure your home is secure

Insurance claims for burglaries increase as the nights get darker, according to Churchill Home Insurance.

It said that each year, on average, there are 9,800 burglary insurance claims made during the month across the UK. In fact, it records one claim every four minutes.

Dark nights = higher risk

This increase in crime coincides with the clocks going back, with November seeing just eight hours and 39 minutes of sunlight every day, nearly two hours less than the average for October (10 hours, 31 minutes).

There’s a direct correlation between the number of burglaries and hours of daylight, with an average of 325 burglary insurance claims per day in November, 37% more than in July when there are 238 claims per day.

Martin Scott, head of Churchill home insurance said: “This analysis highlights the importance of being extra vigilant as we approach the winter months, with burglars preferring to operate under the cover of darkness. As the nights draw in, it’s important to take extra security precautions to make life as hard as possible for intruders, including; installing security lights, a home alarm system or smart door bell so you can keep an eye on your home even when you are out and about. It’s also important to check your doors, windows and garden gates are locked before you leave the house and keep valuables out of sight.

“Just in case the worst does happen it’s important to ensure you have adequate home contents and buildings cover in place.”