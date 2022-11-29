You are here: Home -

A fifth of buyers won’t consider homes with low energy efficiency

Written by:
29/11/2022
Energy efficiency is becoming a must-have feature for homebuyers, as climate change and the cost of energy become increasingly important
A fifth of Brits (19%) wouldn’t consider a house with an EPC below grade C, according to new research from Mortgage Advice Bureau.

The mortgage broker found that 46% of potential buyers would rather have good insulation over a bigger garden (29%).

It said that many buyers are paying closer attention to how much it costs to heat a home, alongside ways to reduce energy bills, explaining why many would only consider a higher EPC rated house.

Brian Murphy, head of lending at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “Having a higher EPC (especially in the winter months) will likely mean lower energy bills for the owner. This is something that everyone is keen on, with the cost-of-living crisis showing no signs of abating.

“What many might not know is that in buying a higher rated property, you could also become eligible for a green mortgage, a specialist mortgage for someone with an environmentally friendly home. This means that not only will you get a discount on energy bills, you could also lock in a cheaper mortgage rate.”

Making green improvements

The research also showed that 84% of people deem it important to make their home energy efficient, and seven in 10 (71%) would like to make changes to their homes to help reduce bills.

But almost half (45%) say it’s too much of an upfront cost to realistically upgrade their property, even though two-fifths (41%) think that doing so would make their property more valuable in the future.

For those looking to improve their home’s energy efficiency, the majority said that the most common changes include installing energy-efficient bulbs (33%), adding a smart meter and installing loft/wall insulation (23%).

Murphy added: “Our research found that two-thirds (60%) of homeowners didn’t know what their EPC rating was when asked. This is something that is important and can easily be rectified.

“Knowing your EPC rating isn’t only worthwhile when considering selling or buying, it’s also good to know so that you can plan upgrades to your home accordingly. Even though money is tight, there are a few quick fixes you can do to improve and upgrade your home’s efficiency, such as using low-energy LED lighting around the house, or in key rooms with high usage.

“Of course, larger projects that might have a greater effect – such as double glazing or added insulation – will take time and cost money, so taking smaller steps now and planning for the future could be a good use of your time.”

