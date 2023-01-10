Editors Pick
Accord announces rate cuts, as the cost of fixed rate borrowing continues to fall
Accord has made rate cuts across its residential mortgage range.
The lender, which is the broker-facing arm of Yorkshire Building Society, said it is chopping rates by up to 0.36 percentage points on 90% mortgages for borrowers with a 10% deposit.
It is also reducing the cost of 95% mortgages for buyers with just a 5% deposit by up to 0.24 percentage points.
Rates for borrowers with a larger deposit have also been cut, by up to 0.15 percentage points.
New products launched
Accord has also launched new 80% loan-to-value (LTV) products for homebuyers and remortgagors with a 20% deposit, including fee-free options.
The new deals and the lower rates include:
- A five-year fixed rate up to 80% LTV at 4.74%, available for remortgage clients, with a £495 product fee, £250 cashback, remortgage legal service and free standard valuation
- A fee-free two-year fix to 80% LTV at 5.62%, which comes with free standard valuation and £500 cashback, available for home purchase
- A five-year fix to 90% LTV, available for new-build houses, at 5.30%, down from 5.66%, with free standard valuation, a product fee of £495 and £250 cashback
- A 95% LTV five-year fix reduced to 5.30% (was 5.54%), with a £495 completion fee and £750 cashback, available for home purchase.
Mortgage product manager at Accord, Gemma Hyland, said: “Having reviewed market conditions following the Christmas break, we’re taking the opportunity presented by falling market interest rates to reduce our product rates again, as well as introducing a new suite of products at 80% LTV, offering brokers and their clients even better choice and value.
“We hope that reducing rates across LTVs will support a variety of borrowers, especially in the current environment, where people are really struggling when it comes to controlling their costs, no matter where they are in their homeownership journey.”