You are here: Home -

Bank of England hikes Base Rate to 4.5%

0
Written by:
11/05/2023
What does the 12th rate rise in a row mean for mortgage borrowers?
Bank of England hikes Base Rate to 4.5%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted by a majority of seven to two to increase the Base Rate from 4.25% to 4.5%.

This is its highest level since 2008 and the 12th rate rise in a row.

Adrian Anderson, director of Anderson Harris, said: “The never-ending story of interest rate rises continues today with the Bank of England’s decision to set rates at 4.5%, resulting in yet another blow to borrowers.

“High interest rates, and in turn, high mortgage rates, seem to be hanging around for longer than maybe many expected and with 1.4 million households on fixed-rate deals ending this year, concerns over an increase in payment defaults in the future is very real.”

Impact on borrowers

The Base Rate affects some mortgage and savings rates.

Variable rate mortgage borrowers will likely see their pay rate rise in the next few weeks.

This includes tracker rate borrowers, who will see the full increase passed on, as well as discounted variable rate and standard variable rate borrowers (who will see an increase at the discretion of their lender).

According to Moneyfacts, the average standard variable rate is currently 7.37% compared to just 4.78% a year ago. It added that a rate rise of 0.25 percentage points adds approximately £780 onto total repayments over two years (based on a £200,000 mortgage over 25 years).

How does it affect fixed rate borrowers?

Those currently on a fixed rate mortgage will see no change for the duration of their current deal.

But the problems arise when their current deal expires and they need to remortgage.

That’s because new mortgage rates are much higher than they were when borrowers last took out a deal, so they are likely to face sharp payment shock as their monthly payments increase.

The average two-year fixed rate is currently 5.26%, said Moneyfacts, compared to 3.03% a year ago and 2.57% two years ago.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at the financial information provider, said: “The latest base rate rise will be disappointing news for borrowers who have been unable to refinance onto a fixed rate mortgage, yet another blow to their monthly outgoings amid a cost of living crisis.

“Those aiming to lock into a fixed rate mortgage for peace of mind will find average rates have come down slightly over the past month, but as rates average around 5%, this may still be unaffordable for some.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.