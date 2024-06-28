Quantcast
Coventry cuts mortgage rates
Christina Hoghton
Christina Hoghton
28/06/2024
28/06/2024

Coventry for Intermediaries has cut a range of its fixed rates, with reduced options available for new and existing customers.

The lender, which is the broker-facing arm of Coventry Building Society, said that it has cut residential rates by up to 21 basis points and buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 15 basis points.

The mutual said that three- and five-year fixed rate products are available for residential applications, with options from 65% to 95% of the property’s value.

What’s new?

Highlights of the new range include:

  • A 5.34% two-year fixed rate up to 85% loan to value (LTV), with £500 cashback – available for first-time buyers only
  • A 4.59% five-year fixed rate up to 65% LTV – available for residential remortgage with the option of £350 cashback or use of the lender’s remortgage transfer service

 

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve reduced the majority of our fixed rates, further improving the choices we offer. It gives brokers a great opportunity to engage with their clients and advise them of the best options available.”

Earlier this year, the lender loosened its landlord lending criteria.

Coventry Building Society
coventry for intermediaries
fixed rates
mortgage rate reductions
rate cuts
