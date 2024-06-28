Coventry cuts mortgage rates

Coventry for Intermediaries has cut a range of its fixed rates, with reduced options available for new and existing customers.

The lender, which is the broker-facing arm of Coventry Building Society, said that it has cut residential rates by up to 21 basis points and buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 15 basis points.

The mutual said that three- and five-year fixed rate products are available for residential applications, with options from 65% to 95% of the property’s value.

What’s new?

Highlights of the new range include:

A 5.34% two-year fixed rate up to 85% loan to value (LTV), with £500 cashback – available for first-time buyers only

A 4.59% five-year fixed rate up to 65% LTV – available for residential remortgage with the option of £350 cashback or use of the lender’s remortgage transfer service

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’ve reduced the majority of our fixed rates, further improving the choices we offer. It gives brokers a great opportunity to engage with their clients and advise them of the best options available.”

Earlier this year, the lender loosened its landlord lending criteria.