One in three home insurance claims is for escape of water

New data from a comparison site has revealed that ‘escape of water’ tops home insurance claims.

According to Go.Compare Home Insurance, escape of water, which refers to water that’s leaking from a burst pipe or a faulty appliance, took the top spot for home insurance claims declared in 2024, accounting for 28.63% of claims last year.

Insurers will usually cover water damage and the cost of repairing the leak, but finding the leak (trace and access cover) might be a separate element of your home policy.

Accidental damage incidents at home, such as drink spills or drilling through a pipe, came a close second, making up 26.33% of claims declared in 2024.

In third place was storm damage, which accounted for 13.5% of total claims, with recent figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) revealing that insurers paid out a record £585 million for weather-related damage in 2024, showing the increasing impact of extreme weather events on homeowners across the UK.

Accidental damage and theft away from home completed the top five reasons for claims.

Nathan Blackler, spokesperson for Go.Compare Home Insurance said: “These findings highlight the importance of ensuring your home is properly protected. While home insurance can’t prevent floods, storms, or fires, it provides peace of mind that you’re covered should the worst happen.

“With accidental damage as the second most common claim, it’s clear that one mistake can be costly. However, accidental damage cover isn’t always included as standard in home insurance policies and is often an optional extra. It’s worth checking your policy to decide whether it’s worth paying more for this protection.”