Halifax to raise maximum working age to 75 for mortgage borrowers

Written by: Anna Sagar
03/08/2023
Halifax will increase the maximum working age it uses for earned income from 70 to 75 years of age from tomorrow.
In a note to brokers, the lender said this would support customers who are “willing and able to continue in their current occupation beyond 70”.

The maximum working age is available for employed and self-employed customers and the lender said it would not exclude any occupation types from the increased working age.

The maximum working age is available for capital and interest repayment mortgages and if lending extends beyond the age of 75, then affordability will be based on future retirement income.

The maximum age at the end of the mortgage term remains at 80 years of lending.

The increase in maximum working age also applies to existing customers lengthening their existing term as part of a further advance or product transfer.

Halifax said customers should consider if their “occupation is sustainable, and the plausibility of working to their anticipated retirement age”.

“Customers should be able to maintain their income position at the point of application to the end of the mortgage term and understand the risks if this proves not possible,” it added.

Customers requesting a mortgage term that passes the working age of 70 will need to fill in a customer working age form and Halifax will also contact customers about their mortgage term by letter.

 

