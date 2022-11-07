You are here: Home -

House prices fell in October for the third time in four months

0
Written by:
07/11/2022
The housing market continues to cool, as a result of higher interest rates and the impact of the wider cost of living crisis
House prices fell in October for the third time in four months

Average house prices fell by -0.4% in October, according to Halifax, the third monthly fall recorded in the last four months.

This took the price of a typical UK property to a five-month low of £292,598 (down from £293,664 in September).

The annual rate of house price growth dropped to 8.3% in October as property price inflation slowed in all but one English region (the North East) during the last month.

A slowdown was also recorded in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Fall in first-time buyer house prices

When the data is split into buyer types, most notable was the drop in property prices for first-time buyers, said Halifax.

Annual first-time buyer house price growth fell to 7.5% in October from 10.1% in September. The lender notes that this wasn’t surprising, ‘given the greater challenges for first-time buyers in deposit-raising, plus tighter requirements for higher loan-to-value mortgages’.

Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, said: “Though the recent period of rapid house price inflation may now be at an end, it’s important to keep this is context, with average property prices rising more than £22,000 in the past 12 months, and by almost £60,000 (+25.7%) over the last three years, which is significant.”

“Understandably we have seen consumer caution grow, as industry data shows mortgage approvals and demand for borrowing declining. The rising cost of living coupled with already stretched mortgage affordability is expected to continue to weigh on activity levels. With tax rises and spending cuts expected in the Autumn Statement, economic headwinds point to a much slower period for house prices.”

Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild of Property Professionals, added: “House prices are now starting to simmer down, but the effect is less dramatic than might be expected considering the economic upheaval of the last few months.

“Much of the chaos from the mini-Budget has been successfully navigated by the new Chancellor, but it’s clear that sentiment has shifted from the optimistic mood seen during the early summer.

“With recession on the horizon, all eyes will be on how the jobs market holds up, which will determine how the property market weathers the storm over the coming months and years.

“We are still seeing the demand for good quality housing among first-time buyers, but reduced mortgage availability and rising interest rates may cause some to sit on their deposit until the market stabilises.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.