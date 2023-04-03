You are here: Home -

HSBC cuts rates across its mortgage range

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
03/04/2023
The lender has reduced a wide range of fixed product rates by up to 0.21 percentage points
HSBC cuts rates across its mortgage range

HSBC has cut the rates for over 120 mortgage products across all loan to value (LTV) tiers in its range of two, three and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.21 percentage points.

Rate changes have been applied to its existing customer, first-time buyer, home mover, remortgage and international residential ranges.

In its existing customer range, its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.05 percentage points to 3.84 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with no fee has gone down by 0.05 percentage points to 3.94 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate with £999 fee has decreased by the same to 4.24 per cent.

Home mover

On the home mover side, its two-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback at 90 per cent LTV has been reduced to 5.19 per cent. Its 85 per cent LTV equivalent has fallen to 4.88 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee has gone down to 4.44 per cent. The bank’s 85 per cent LTV equivalent has decreased 0.05 percentage points to 4.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent with £999 fee has been reduced to 3.98 per cent.

Remortgage

On its remortgage side, its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.06 percentage points to 3.93 per cent. The fee-saver equivalent is down 0.11 percentage points to 4.03 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee has decreased to 3.98 per cent, and its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen to 4.28 per cent.

Buy to let

The lender’s buy-to-let standard variable rate (SVR) has increased from 6.85 per cent to 7.10 per cent. Its residential SVR remains unchanged.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.