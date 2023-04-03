HSBC cuts rates across its mortgage range

The lender has reduced a wide range of fixed product rates by up to 0.21 percentage points

HSBC has cut the rates for over 120 mortgage products across all loan to value (LTV) tiers in its range of two, three and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.21 percentage points.

Rate changes have been applied to its existing customer, first-time buyer, home mover, remortgage and international residential ranges.

In its existing customer range, its five-year fixed rate with £999 fee at 60 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.05 percentage points to 3.84 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with no fee has gone down by 0.05 percentage points to 3.94 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate with £999 fee has decreased by the same to 4.24 per cent.

Home mover

On the home mover side, its two-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback at 90 per cent LTV has been reduced to 5.19 per cent. Its 85 per cent LTV equivalent has fallen to 4.88 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee has gone down to 4.44 per cent. The bank’s 85 per cent LTV equivalent has decreased 0.05 percentage points to 4.24 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent with £999 fee has been reduced to 3.98 per cent.

Remortgage

On its remortgage side, its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen by 0.06 percentage points to 3.93 per cent. The fee-saver equivalent is down 0.11 percentage points to 4.03 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee has decreased to 3.98 per cent, and its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with £999 fee has fallen to 4.28 per cent.

Buy to let

The lender’s buy-to-let standard variable rate (SVR) has increased from 6.85 per cent to 7.10 per cent. Its residential SVR remains unchanged.