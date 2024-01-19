Leeds is the latest lender to cut mortgage rates

Leeds Building Society has made further reductions to its mortgage rates.

The mutual said the cuts have come following record January demand from borrowers.

After cutting its mortgage rates earlier this month, Leeds said it saw its busiest ever first working day of the year, as customers took advantage of new lower rates.

Now it has announced further rate reductions to support customers.

Highlights of the lender’s new range include:

A residential two-year fixed rate at 4.43 per cent with a £999 fee up to 65 per cent loan to value, with free valuation and legal fees (for remortgages)

A fee-free residential two-year fixed rate at 5.49 per cent up to 95 per cent loan to value, with free valuation.

A shared ownership fee-free five-year fixed rate at 5.26 per cent, up to 95 per cent of the borrower’s share, with a free valuation.

Jonathan Thompson, senior product & pricing manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “Including the changes made two weeks ago, we’ve now cut rates on 68 products this month and introduced 10 new residential products.

“With an average reduction of 0.37 percentage points, these changes will take hundreds of pounds off the price of an average residential reversionary rate for those who are nearing the end of their current mortgage.

“We also hope these reduced rates will help many aspirational first-time buyers take their first step onto the property ladder.”