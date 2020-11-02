You are here: Home -

Mortgage payment pauses are back – but a maximum six month period applies

0
Written by:
02/11/2020
Payment pauses on mortgage payments were set to end over the weekend, but the regulator has said lenders should extend the scheme as we enter a second national lockdown
Mortgage payment pauses are back – but a maximum six month period applies

Millions have benefitted from the ability to pause their mortgage payments if they’ve been financially impacted by the pandemic, but the scheme was set to officially end on Saturday.

However, following the latest announcement that the UK will enter a national lockdown on Thursday 5th November, the financial watchdog and lenders have agreed that mortgage payment holidays will continue up to a maximum six months period.

Full details haven’t yet been announced but are expected shortly.

What has the regulator proposed?

If you have not yet had a payment deferral: The Financial Conduct Authority has suggested you should be able to can request one up to a maximum of six months.

If you have had a payment deferral for less than six months: You should be able to extend that deferral to maximum of six months, the regulator has proposed.

If you have already had a six month payment deferral: If you are still experiencing payment difficulties you should speak to their lender to agree tailored support, said the FCA.

Banks and building societies have already agreed with regulators and HM Treasury to extend the provision of mortgage payment deferrals of up to a maximum of six months.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance, said: “Lenders are providing unprecedented levels of support to help customers through the Covid-19 crisis and stand ready to deliver ongoing assistance to those in need.”

Robin Fieth, chief executive of the Building Societies Association (BSA), added: “Building societies and credit unions recognise the financial pressures on some households and will continue to work hard to support customers in the coming months, working closely with the FCA.”

What should you do next?

A further announcement is expected today and the regulator said borrowers should not contact their lender just yet.

Lenders will shortly provide information on what this means for their customers and how to apply for this support.

If you can meet your mortgage payments you will usually be better off doing so, as interest will still accrue while your payments are paused, which means you will end up owing more overall.

If you are unsure a professional mortgage broker will be well placed to talk you through your options.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Want to beat the Stamp Duty deadline? Start your property search now

Don't leave it too late to buy a property if you want to avoid paying Stamp Duty on purchases up...

Close