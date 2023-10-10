You are here: Home -

Mortgage rates continue to fall as product choice improves to 15-year high

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
10/10/2023
Average mortgage rates declined for the second month in a row, according to a financial data research firm.
Mortgage rates continue to fall as product choice improves to 15-year high

The Moneyfacts UK Mortgage Trends Treasury Report highlighted reductions across two and five-year fixed rates at all loan to value (LTV) tiers. 

The average two-year fixed rate was 6.47% in October, down from 6.7% in September. Meanwhile, the average five-year fixed rate fell from 6.19% to 5.97%. 

On average, rates for mortgages at 95% LTV fell by 0.17% month-on-month, while pricing fell by around 0.27% at both 90% and 60% LTV. This applied to both two and five-year fixes. 

The average two-year tracker rate also fell from September to October as the base rate was held at 5.25%. This declined from 6.25% to 6.17%. It was still notably higher than the same month last year when the average two-year tracker rate was 3.77%. 

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Fixed mortgage rates have fallen across the spectrum, signalling a positive change in the market. Overall, the average two and five-year fixed rates have now fallen for the second month running, so borrowers can find cheaper deals to choose from. These are encouraging signs for borrowers who may be looking for a new fixed rate deal, but they still may be on the fence about locking in, hoping rates will fall further in the weeks to come.  

“One area of the mortgage market to feel a negative impact of rate rises month-on-month may well impact consumers who have or will fall off their fixed rate deal.” 

Moneyfacts said the average SVR was now at a record high and had risen by 3.78% since December 2021 to stand at 8.18%.

Mortgage products reach 15-year high

The report revealed overall product choice has grown month-on-month, up from 5,338 in September to 5,495 in October. This is also more than double the 2,258 available a year ago just after the mini Budget. 

It was also higher than the 4,939 mortgages that were on the market in October 2021 when activity was stable. 

The average shelf life of a mortgage was stable at 16 days, compared to 15 days in September. 

Springall added: “The volume of deals in each sector has blossomed to a level not seen since before the fiscal announcement, deals at 90% LTV are the highest since May 2023 (675), and deals at 95% LTV are the highest since the start of September 2022 (274). 

“Across the whole mortgage market, product choice is at its highest level since March 2008 and the average shelf life rose slightly to 16 days, a sign the market is stabilising.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/