New property podcast pledges to make mortgages fun

27/01/2021
The Property Show will tackle the biggest talking points in the mortgage and property worlds to give you all the answers you need
The Property Show is a brand new podcast, designed to help consumers get to grips with property and mortgages.

It’s presented by property journalist Louisa Fletcher and mortgage expert Andrew Montlake, who plan to bring a fun and down-to-earth look at all things property.

Whether you’re buying, selling, renting, letting or need a mortgage, there’s something for everyone.

Andrew Montlake said: “I wanted to do something a little different that was purely consumer focussed and not allied to any specific company, unlike every other podcast. I always loved the old Working Lunch programme on BBC and thought it would be a good idea to create a down-to-earth property show that the general public could engage with and hopefully find interesting and fun.

“With Louisa on board, her professionalism has really helped mould the project and we’ve produced something we are proud of and hopefully over time can build up an audience for all those interested in property. Financial education and literacy is a passion for us both and if we can help people in any way along their property owning journey, whatever stage they are at, then that is great.”

Live now

The first episode of The Property Show is already live, where they talk about the impact Lockdown 3.0 has had on the UK housing market, why pressure is growing on the Chancellor to extend the Stamp Duty holiday, and why so-called 'mortgage payment holidays' aren't actually a holiday at all.

You can listen to The Property Show on Spotify and iTunes, and follow on Twitter at @propertyshowpod.

