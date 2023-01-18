You are here: Home -

Official: UK house prices fell between October and November

0
Written by:
18/01/2023
Despite the dip, property prices were still up by over 10% in the year to November
Official: UK house prices fell between October and November

The average UK house price decreased by 0.3% between October and November 2022 to £295,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figures are based on completed sales registered with HM Land Registry, so are considered more accurate than other measures, although they do lag the current market by a few months.

Prices may have started to drop, but in November they were still up by 10.3% annually compared to November 2021.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “House prices dropped between October and November, and while they were still up 10.3% in a year, there’s every sign that the days of double-digit house price rises are numbered. Unfortunately, this is just the overture to the depressing dirge the market will be dancing to in the months to come.

“This is an incredibly difficult time to be making buying or selling decisions. If you take the plunge now, there’s a risk you may be over-stretching yourself for a property that’s likely to lose value. You may also be fixing yourself into a more expensive mortgage than you could get by holding off for a few months.

“However, if you hang on, it means staying somewhere you’re not happy, with no idea of how far or how fast either prices or mortgage rates will fall. Some people will want to wait to see where we are by the spring, while others will buy now – and use the opportunity to negotiate a chunky discount on the asking price.”

Jack Roberts, CEO of home moving platform SlothMove, added: “The big chill is on. Property prices are slipping down across the UK and most buyers are happy to bide their time, hoping for bigger discounts to come.

“At some point a thaw, perhaps brought by the burgeoning battle in mortgage rates slowly coming back down to earth, will bring them back. But with inflation still so high we’re unlikely to see significant cuts in borrowing costs at this stage.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.