Revealed: Highest and lowest rents in England

London takes the top spot with the highest rents, but where are the cheapest places for tenants?

Rent in the capital is an average £1,873 a month, according to Invezz.com.

The financial website said that London is closely followed by the South East, where mean average rents are £1,148 a month.

In third place is the East of England, with a mean average rent of £1,009 a month.

Analysts at the business looked at data provided by the Office for National Statistics to find the most expensive and affordable areas in England.

It found that the average rent across England is £994 a month.

Most affordable rents

The North East is the most budget-friendly area, with a low mean average monthly rent of just £621.

It’s followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with a mean average rent of £731 and the East Midlands at £747.

Regional rents

The full list of England’s regional average rents is below:

England – £994

London – £1,873

South East – £1,148

East – £1,009

South West – £987

West Midlands – £796

North West – £748

East Midlands – £747

Yorkshire and the Humber – £731

North East – £621