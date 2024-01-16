Revealed: Highest and lowest rents in England

London takes the top spot with the highest rents, but where are the cheapest places for tenants?
Rent in the capital is an average £1,873 a month, according to Invezz.com.
The financial website said that London is closely followed by the South East, where mean average rents are £1,148 a month.
In third place is the East of England, with a mean average rent of £1,009 a month.
Analysts at the business looked at data provided by the Office for National Statistics to find the most expensive and affordable areas in England.
It found that the average rent across England is £994 a month.
Most affordable rents
The North East is the most budget-friendly area, with a low mean average monthly rent of just £621.
It’s followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with a mean average rent of £731 and the East Midlands at £747.
Regional rents
The full list of England’s regional average rents is below:
England – £994
London – £1,873
South East – £1,148
East – £1,009
South West – £987
West Midlands – £796
North West – £748
East Midlands – £747
Yorkshire and the Humber – £731
North East – £621