You are here: Home -

Santander unveils lowest ever five-year fix

0
Written by: Joanna Faith
22/10/2019
A mortgage rate war is raging and borrowers are the major beneficiaries
Santander unveils lowest ever five-year fix

Santander has launched its lowest ever five-year mortgage deal.

The 1.49 per cent rate is available to both purchase and remortgage customers with a 40 per cent deposit in branch, by phone, online or through a broker.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, says the deal is the current market-leader for direct customers as it beats the previous cheapest deal, which was 1.53 per cent from Skipton Building Society.

However, borrowers can access a lower five-year rate – 1.45 per cent from Skipton – if they go through a broker.

Santander has also slashed a range of two-year and 10-year fixed rate products.

Remortgage customers with a 40 per cent deposit can now get a market-leading two-year fix at 1.15 per cent – but this deal is available online only. It pips the Natwest Intermediary Solutions offer of 1.19 per cent and beats the next best direct deal from Barclays Mortgage at 1.21 per cent.

The 10-year fix – available to purchase and remortgage customers with a 35 per cent deposit – has been cut by 0.15 per cent to 2.34 per cent.

All new rates are available from 22 October.

Commenting on the cuts, Springall said: “This latest move by Santander just goes to show that the mortgage rate war isn’t over. As one of the biggest mortgage brands in the country, these latest market-leading direct deals will not only appeal to new borrowers, but also those looking to remortgage.

“As we near the end of 2019 it could well be the case that Santander is monitoring their lending targets and is revamping its range to entice borrowers. It’s important that lenders not only attract new blood, but also retain their mortgage book and it is entirely possible that other lenders may react to this latest launch to improve their own range.

“All in all its good news for mortgage customers hoping to lock into a competitive rate amidst economic uncertainties.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
home insurance
Over-65s to account for half of single-person households by 2022

It could mean a rise in demand for later life lending products as pensioners plan their financial future

Close