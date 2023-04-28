You are here: Home -

Slowest March in a decade for the housing market

0
Written by:
28/04/2023
Property transactions were up from February to March, but still down compared to last year
Slowest March in a decade for the housing market

There were 94,870 property sales in March, according to HM Revenue & Customs.

This was up 26% from February, but still 14% lower than a year earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted basis the figures reveal a negative picture, explained Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She said: “When they’re seasonally adjusted, they look less positive – at 89,560 – up just 1% from February and down 19% from a year earlier.”

Coles added: “This is far from a bumper spring selling season. The seasonally-adjusted figures remove the impact of seasonal trends. Without them we had a shocking January, a worse February, and a very marginal improvement in March – which was still the worst March in a decade.”

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, was more bullish. He said: “The volumes are yet to fully reflect the typically busier spring months, when many home movers complete before Easter. Transaction volumes on the surface are levelling out, as the market self-regulates after an extended period of erratic activity and unserviceable levels of buyer demand.

“As the swinging pendulum of house prices continues to soften slightly giving broader opportunities to new buyers, the market will wait to see if the next interest rate decision will usher in further hurdles for those reliant on favourable lending rates.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.