Where do UK househunters really want to live?

Many long to live beside the seaside while escaping to the country is the dream location for others

More than four in 10 (43%) dream of owning a home by the coast, while almost 60% long to live by the any type of water, such as a river or lake, according to Redrow.

The housebuilder’s survey of 2,000 people saw a clear preference for living by the coast from respondents in every UK region – apart from London where more people want to live in a suburban residential area.

Almost a third of Londoners (32%) do want to live by the coast, but an equally strong percentage (31%) enjoy the vibrant buzz which living in a city or large town offers. Just under a quarter (24%) of those in the Capital want to live near major transport links – the highest percentage of all regions and more than 10 percentage points higher than the average (13%).

Different strokes

Younger people aren’t as set on a home beside the seaside as older homeowners – in fact respondents in the 18 to 34 age group ranked the coast fifth place in terms of preference, way behind living in a suburban residential area (31%).

Overall, living in the countryside was Brits’ second preference, with more than three in 10 (31%) choosing it as the location of their dream home. More than two in 10 (21%) of all respondents specifically want to live in or near to a national park or Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Claire Jarvis, group sales director at Redrow, said: “From seaside spots to suburban towns and quaint villages, the UK’s property market offers buyers a huge variety of destinations to consider.

Residing beside the water has long been and continues to be an aspiration for British homeowners but it’s interesting to see homes in residential towns in demand from both Londoners and those aged between 18 and 34 years old.”