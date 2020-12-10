You are here: Home -

Which places have seen the strongest house price rises since 2000?

0
Written by:
10/12/2020
Some cities have seen average property prices more than double in the last 20 years
Which places have seen the strongest house price rises since 2000?

Manchester is the number one property hotspot in the UK over the last 20 years, according to Ocean Finance.

The city has seen an average price increase of 143% since 2000 – from £73,910 to £179,537.

The lender investigated how the average house price has changed over two decades (2000-2020) across 50 of the UK’s largest towns and cities.

The rest of the top 10 and their 20-year price increases are as follows:

  1. Manchester – 143%
  2. Leicester – 132%
  3. Southend-on-sea – 117%
  4. City of London – 116%
  5. Bristol – 112%
  6. Kingston upon Hull – 102%
  7. Cambridge – 101%
  8. Brighton – 98%
  9. Derby – 96%
  10. Coventry – 95%

Source: Ocean Finance, using figures from Land Registry

On average a UK property bought in 2000 has increased in value by £96,979 – which is the equivalent of over three years’ salary, and a 78% increase since 2000. The average homeowner now stays in their property for 23 years.

Regional split

Regionally, Greater London saw the greatest increase in house prices between 2000 and 2020.

Prices have jumped in the capital by 95%, followed by Yorkshire and the East Midlands, where values are up by an average of 87%.

Northern Ireland had the weakest growth – 21% over 20 years.

The lender also found that terraced houses have seen the strongest return, with their value increasing by 96% over 20 years, compared to 69% for flats.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Halifax’s January Superdraw will pay off 10 borrowers’ mortgages

If you have your mortgage with the lender and also bank with them, you could register for the potentially life-changing...

Close