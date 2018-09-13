You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Borrowers pay £2,500 extra a year for sitting on SVRs

0
Written by: Antonia Di Lorenzo
13/09/2018
Don't pay too much for your mortgage when you could switch and save
Borrowers pay £2,500 extra a year for sitting on SVRs

Homeowners who lapse onto their lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR) are being stung with over £2,500 a year in extra interest, analysis has revealed.

An average homeowner slipping on to their lender’s SVR faced an extra £2,536 a year in interest payments (£211 a month), compared to the provider’s best two-year fix, according to analysis from online mortgage broker Trussle.

Across the UK there are two million borrowers currently on an SVR, who could collectively save £5bn a year by switching, the broker said.

The study looked at 16 UK lenders, and analysed the jump in interest charges from each provider’s best two-year fixed rate deal to their associated SVR.

Of the chosen lenders, there were huge differences between fixed rates and SVRs.

At Leeds Building Society the gap was £3,688.56 a year.

The smallest difference was found at Metro Bank, which charged customers an additional £164 a month, or £1,966 a year when they move onto its SVR from the best two-year deal.

One reason why a borrower may lapse onto an SVR is that they were not aware that it was time to switch until it was too late.

In Trussle’s survey of 2,000 mortgage borrowers, one in five said they could not remember the last time their provider contacted them about their mortgage.

Almost twice as many stated their lender or broker doesn’t do enough to keep them updated.

In addition, half didn’t understand terms included in letters they receive from their lender.

A quarter ignored these terms and only read the remaining parts, while 16% stopped reading completely when they reached a section they didn’t understand.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of Trussle, said homeowners are being penalised for loyalty and collectively overpaying on interest by billions of pounds every year.

“While lenders are improving the way in which they communicate with customers, more needs to be done to reduce the vast number of people on SVRs.

“As part of our call for a Mortgage Switch Guarantee, a set of proposals we hope will improve the switching process, we are asking that a mandatory letter is sent from lenders to borrowers exactly three months before the end of the initial term, which must be accompanied by electric communication to ensure it’s not missed,” he said.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Which city is the ‘bin war’ capital of the UK?

Neighbour disputes get dirty, as rubbish disposal rows lead to fights for one in five

Close