You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Mortgage lending dipped in July

0
Written by:
30/08/2022
Despite the dip, remortgage business remains strong and house purchase lending approvals are up
Mortgage lending dipped in July

Net mortgage lending decreased slightly to £5.1bn in July, from £5.3bn in June, according to the Bank of England.

This is above the pre-pandemic average of £4.3bn in the 12 months up to February 2020.

The Bank added that gross mortgage lending increased to £26.1bn in July from £24.6bn in June, and gross repayments increased to £20.8bn, from £19.4bn.

Approvals for house purchases, which the bank said is an indicator of future mortgage borrowing, increased slightly to 63,800 in July, from 63,200 in June. However this is below the 12-month pre-pandemic average up to February 2020 of 66,800.

Graham Cox, founder of SelfEmployedMortgageHub.com, said: “Mortgage approvals are still strong, just shy of pre-pandemic 2020 figures, but these numbers really reflect people applying for a mortgage in the spring. I expect transaction levels to tail off considerably over the coming months and even next spring, as the full force of rising costs strangles demand.”

Marcus Wright, MD of Bolton Business Finance, agreed: “While the housing market is still looking resilient for now, it takes longer for changes to the base rate and other economic factors to have an effect. However it’s likely mortgage borrowing will start to decrease heading into winter as the cost of living crisis starts to bite and potential further base rate increases slow down the property market.”

Remortgage rise

Remortgaging increased to 48,400 in July, from 43,300 in June, according to the Bank of England figures.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of the broker, Coreco, said: “The uptick in remortgages is no surprise, as people seek to reduce their single largest outgoing ahead of the storm. The annual growth rate in credit card use will not go unnoticed by policymakers. It’s a clear sign of the stress millions of households are under.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.