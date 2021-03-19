 + +
You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

One in five can’t remortgage due to Covid impact

0
Written by:
19/03/2021
Borrowers may be surprised to find they have a restricted choice of deals when their current mortgage is up
One in five can’t remortgage due to Covid impact

Nearly one in five UK homeowners (19%) have been unable to remortgage their home since the pandemic started, according to comparethemarket.com.

And they could now face higher monthly mortgage repayments as a result.

The comparison site found that the impact of the pandemic on employment and financial stability has meant that many households have become ineligible for competitive fixed rate deals.

Why can’t they remortgage?

More than two-fifths (41%) of those who couldn’t switch their mortgage said their application was rejected because they had lost their jobs, while one-third (32%) said it was because they had been furloughed.

A quarter (26%) of homeowners thought their application was rejected because of a salary cut.

What is the impact?

If you are unable to remortgage at the end of a fixed mortgage term you could automatically revert to your lender’s higher standard variable rate (SVR).

Households could see their monthly mortgage payments rise by hundreds of pounds each month on an SVR, which in turn has significant repercussions on the ability to pay household bills and meet other financial commitments.

However, even if you can’t remortgage to a new lender, ask your existing lender if you can transfer to a new fixed rate product with them, which is likely to be cheaper than their SVR.

Mark Gordon, director of mortgages at comparethemarket.com, said: “Being unable to remortgage means some households will roll onto a lender’s SVR rate, and, over the years, could lose out on thousands of pounds in higher interest charges. If you can’t remortgage with your current lender, it is worth doing some research and seeing if you would be eligible for a fixed rate deal with another lender or speaking with a mortgage broker.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
House prices forecast to lose 2020 gains

The housing market defied expectations last year, but prices are forecast to fall in 2021

Close
+ +