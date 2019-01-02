The most affordable London commuter towns revealed

Apsley in Hertfordshire is the most affordable commuter town based on property prices, mortgage costs and, train travel and times, according to research by online mortgage broker Trussle.

The average price of a home in Apsley is £228,000, while a monthly rail season ticket into London is just over £300, the study found.

Ebbsfleet in Kent, along with Tilbury, Basildon and Pitsea in Essex made up the best value areas to buy and commute to the capital in the research.

It comes as rail fares across the UK go up by a typical 3.1%.

Oxshott and Virginia Water in Surrey were both found to be the least affordable commuter towns.

Ishaan Malhi, founder and chief executive of online mortgage broker, Trussle, said: “House prices in London are unaffordable for a lot of people, so it’s little wonder that so many workers choose to commute from areas where they can get more for their money.

“This often comes at the price of hefty rail fares, and with the rise in transport costs, it’s important homeowners are taking this into consideration as they look to move house.”

Laindon in Essex, Luton in Bedfordshire, Rainham in Essex, Earlswood in Surrey, and Sudbury in Suffolk completed the top 10 of the most affordable towns.