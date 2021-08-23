You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Landlords lack confidence in improving property EPC rating due to cost and awareness

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
23/08/2021
New sustainability requirements will be a challenge for some landlords but there are funding solutions available
Landlords lack confidence in improving property EPC rating due to cost and awareness

More than a third of landlords are not confident about updating their properties to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of C or higher, which will be required in the next four years as part of new government legislation.

According to research from The Mortgage Works (TMW), which polled around 750 landlords, respondents said this was due to a lack of capital and awareness about how to achieve it.

The UK government currently requires buy-to-let properties to have an EPC rating of E or above, but there are plans to raise it to C for new tenancies by 2025 and for all existing tenancies by 2028.

The biggest challenges for landlords to meet new sustainability requirements include property constraints, with 51 per cent citing it as a concern.

This was followed by access to property whilst tenants are renting and disruption whilst works are carried out, which both came to 44 per cent.

The report also noted that portfolio landlords were more likely to face challenges than individual landlords, with 66 per cent of those with 11 properties or more citing property constraints as a concern. This figure dropped to 49 per cent for those with one to 10 properties.

What they’re worried about

Half of portfolio landlords with 11 or more properties said gaining access to homes while tenanted and disruption caused by construction posed issues, while 43 per cent of landlords with one to 10 properties cited those reasons as barriers.

Affordability is also a problem, with more than a quarter of landlords saying a lack of funds was the biggest challenge for them.

Around six in 10 landlords said they would have to spend money to get properties up to standard and 14 per cent stated they would need to spend their annual rental income or more.

TMW’s head Daniel Clinton said it was not surprising that landlords were not confident in their ability to update their properties, and added the lender had brought out a Green Further Advance product earlier this year to support them in doing this.

The product has a rate of 1.49 per cent. It is available to existing customers and permits loans between £2,500 and £15,000 with a maximum loan to value of 75 per cent.

It is available on two-year and five year-fixed rate terms, and landlords who make green improvements can benefit from rates can be up to 0.50 per cent lower.

Clinton added: “It’s also great to hear that the government would like to introduce a new financial support package to help people improve the energy efficiency of their homes, however, we hope that any such scheme would also be open to helping landlords meet their requirements.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Drawbacks (and benefits) of renting when it comes to retirement planning

Generation rent face extra challenges in retirement, but there are some advantages

Close
+ +