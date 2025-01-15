Menu

Editor's Pick

Aldermore brings back 95% mortgages for first-time buyers

Aldermore brings back 95% mortgages for first-time buyers
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
15/01/2025
Updated:
15/01/2025
Aldermore has cut its mortgage rates and reintroduced 95% mortgages for first-time buyers with a 5% deposit.

The specialist lender is chopping rates across its owner occupier products for both new business and existing borrowers switching their mortgage.

What’s new?

The lender has brought back 95% mortgages for first-time buyers, with rates from 7.49%.

Those with a 20% deposit can borrow up to 80% of the property’s value with rates from 5.79% – a reduction of 0.2 percentage points.

Borrowers with 25% can benefit from fixed rates from 5.54%, which have been cut by 0.1 percentage point.

The lender is also offering two- and three-year fixed rates with a discounted reversion rate up to 80% loan-to-value, which are also on offer to those with minor credit blips.

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Existing borrowers, including landlords also benefit from a range of rate cuts, including:

  • New two-year fixed rates for landlords with single residential investment properties, from 6.49%, up to 70% LTV with no product fee.
  • Residential rates cut by up to 0.2 percentage points for those with a 20% deposit.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re pleased to begin the year with a bang by cutting rates and introducing new products.

“We’re especially pleased to relaunch into the 95% LTV market, offering compelling options for first time buyers as they seek to get onto the property ladder for the first time in 2025.”

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

fixed rates

Gap narrows between cost of two- and five-year fixed rates

14/01/2025

Editor's Pick

an image of someone completing a checklist to denote a story about getting a home condition survey

Portals and estate agents not giving consumers enough property information

11/01/2025

Editor's Pick

Official: Number of home sales higher than a year ago

Home sales slip in November

Editor's Pick

yield

Average mortgage rates stay broadly flat

10/01/2025
View All
Tags:
95%
Aldermore
high ltv mortgages
low deposit mortgage
rate cuts