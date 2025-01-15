Aldermore brings back 95% mortgages for first-time buyers

Aldermore has cut its mortgage rates and reintroduced 95% mortgages for first-time buyers with a 5% deposit.

The specialist lender is chopping rates across its owner occupier products for both new business and existing borrowers switching their mortgage.

What’s new?

The lender has brought back 95% mortgages for first-time buyers, with rates from 7.49%.

Those with a 20% deposit can borrow up to 80% of the property’s value with rates from 5.79% – a reduction of 0.2 percentage points.

Borrowers with 25% can benefit from fixed rates from 5.54%, which have been cut by 0.1 percentage point.

The lender is also offering two- and three-year fixed rates with a discounted reversion rate up to 80% loan-to-value, which are also on offer to those with minor credit blips.

Existing borrowers, including landlords also benefit from a range of rate cuts, including:

New two-year fixed rates for landlords with single residential investment properties, from 6.49%, up to 70% LTV with no product fee.

Residential rates cut by up to 0.2 percentage points for those with a 20% deposit.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re pleased to begin the year with a bang by cutting rates and introducing new products.

“We’re especially pleased to relaunch into the 95% LTV market, offering compelling options for first time buyers as they seek to get onto the property ladder for the first time in 2025.”