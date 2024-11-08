Menu

Editor's Pick

Mansfield Building Society cuts rates by up to 0.24 percentage points

Mansfield Building Society cuts rates by up to 0.24 percentage points
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
08/11/2024
Updated:
08/11/2024
Mansfield Building Society has introduced new products with rate reductions of up to 0.24 percentage points.

The mutual has updated its ‘Versatility’ range, launching two new lower two-year discounted variable rate products.

The range includes products for borrowers with complex circumstances, such as non-standard incomes, historic credit blips, and unusual property types. The products offer affordable mortgage options across two tiers of complexity – Versatility and Versatility Plus.

What’s new?

Mansfield’s latest Versatility product is available for those needing a mortgage between 80% and 85% of the property’s value, at a discounted variable rate of 6.40%. This is a reduction of 0.24 percentage points against its previous offering.

The Versatility Plus product is available up to 80% loan-to-value at a reduced variable rate of 5.95%, down 0.19 percentage points.

Intermediary sales manager at Mansfield, Tom Denman-Molloy, said: “We’re pleased to update our Versatility range with lower discounted variable rates, bringing our customers more affordability alongside our accommodating criteria.

Sponsored

“These competitive rates mean substantial monthly savings, which is crucial for many borrowers right now.”

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

Mortgage approvals hit two-year high

Base rate cut to 4.75%: what it means for mortgages

Editor's Pick

asking prices rise

House prices forecast to rise by more than 23% by 2029

06/11/2024

Editor's Pick

Mortgage rates forecast to peak at 4.5% in 2027

01/11/2024

Editor's Pick

an image of a house with a 'sold' sign to denote a story about asking prices

Sales of homes at highest level since 2020

28/10/2024
View All
Tags:
discounted rates
Mansfield building Society
rate cuts
rate reductions

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/