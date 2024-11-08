Mansfield Building Society cuts rates by up to 0.24 percentage points

Mansfield Building Society has introduced new products with rate reductions of up to 0.24 percentage points.

The mutual has updated its ‘Versatility’ range, launching two new lower two-year discounted variable rate products.

The range includes products for borrowers with complex circumstances, such as non-standard incomes, historic credit blips, and unusual property types. The products offer affordable mortgage options across two tiers of complexity – Versatility and Versatility Plus.

What’s new?

Mansfield’s latest Versatility product is available for those needing a mortgage between 80% and 85% of the property’s value, at a discounted variable rate of 6.40%. This is a reduction of 0.24 percentage points against its previous offering.

The Versatility Plus product is available up to 80% loan-to-value at a reduced variable rate of 5.95%, down 0.19 percentage points.

Intermediary sales manager at Mansfield, Tom Denman-Molloy, said: “We’re pleased to update our Versatility range with lower discounted variable rates, bringing our customers more affordability alongside our accommodating criteria.

“These competitive rates mean substantial monthly savings, which is crucial for many borrowers right now.”