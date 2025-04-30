Property sales rocketed in March ahead of stamp duty deadline

Residential transactions increased by 62% between February and March to 177,370, according to HM Revenue & Customs.

This was 104% higher than the March 2024 figures.

The rise was caused by the changes in Stamp Duty Land Tax Rates in April 2025, as buyers took advantage of the higher thresholds last month.

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops estate agency, said: “Buyer demand surged in March, driving completions forward ahead of new Stamp Duty rates taking effect, distorting the market somewhat. As we saw during the 2020 Stamp Duty Holiday, fixed deadlines can profoundly shape market dynamics and influence buyer and seller behaviours.

“Optimism remains high that this momentum will flow into the Spring Bounce, as buyers resume their searches ahead of summer and the new school year. Across the Jackson-Stops network, annually we have seen growth in completions, new instructions and new applicants.”