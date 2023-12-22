Total Stamp Duty tax bill down 27 per cent in a year

Homebuyers paid £973m in property transaction taxes in November.

That makes a year to date a total of £10.7bn, according to Coventry Building Society’s analysis of HMRC figures.

The mutual said this is a 27.2 per cent fall on the £14.7bn homebuyers spent in the first 11 months of 2022.

Fall forecast

The figures reflect The Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecast of a 21.9 per cent fall this tax year (£13.0bn in 23/24 compared to £16.7bn in 22/23) in the amount of property transaction taxes paid across the UK.

These taxes include Stamp Duty in England and Northern Ireland as well as similar taxes in Wales and Scotland.

The OBR said this predicted drop in tax revenue was due to less movement in the housing market as well as the temporarily increased nil-rate thresholds for Stamp Duty.

And it predicted that homebuyers will be paying £22.2bn in property taxes by 2028-29.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “For a moment it looked like Stamp Duty was going to get a mention in the Autumn Statement, but it was sadly a false alarm and another missed opportunity to support homebuyers. Now we’ll be waiting until at least the Spring Budget to see if any changes materialise.

“Buyers are getting some temporary relief at the minute because of the extended thresholds, but in just over a year these will be gone and the tax bill on an average priced home will jump up by £2,500. That means buyers would need to start saving an extra £167 per month now just to cover the tax hike on their home.

“In an ideal world there will be a long awaited Stamp Duty announcement next Spring, one which will put money back in buyer’s pockets and stop the tax bill on an average priced home virtually doubling overnight.”