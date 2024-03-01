Borrowers turn to longer mortgage terms to cut monthly costs

More than half (57%) of those taking out a mortgage in 2023 chose a term of 25 years or longer, said Uswitch.

Plus, demand for mortgages with terms of 40 years or more rose by 16% last year, according to mortgage tech business Twenty7tec.

Lenders have adapted their products to meet this demand, with most (86%) mortgages now having the option of terms up to 40 years.

Uswitch mortgage expert, Kellie Steed, said: “The ‘average’ 25-year mortgage term is increasingly becoming a thing of the past.

“The last year has seen a plethora of news reports on the growing tendency towards extended mortgage terms beyond 25 years, both for first-time-buyers and those remortgaging into a higher interest rate environment.”

Demand for longer terms

Twenty7tec found that over 70% of all searches were for mortgages with terms over 25 years. And credit reference agency Experian said a quarter of homeowners under 30 have a repayment term of 35 years or more, an increase of 150% since 2020.

Broker Mojo Mortgages said that the average term length in 2021 was 28 years, and this was up to 29 years by 2023.

How a longer term helps

The longer your mortgage term, the smaller your monthly repayments. Borrowing the same amount over a longer term stretches your affordability, potentially reducing unaffordable monthly repayments to affordable ones.

According to data from Mojo Mortgages, the average first-time-buyer borrowed £189,693 last year at an interest rate of 5.27 over a term length of 29 years.

This would mean a monthly repayment of £1,064.80.

However, this would fall if they arranged the mortgage over a longer term. The same mortgage at the same rate over 40 years, for example, would be £948.87 per month.

Pros and cons of a long mortgage term

The shorter the term, the less interest you’ll pay overall, said Uswitch, no matter what interest rate you’re able to get.

However, an additional 10 years of repaying interest will make a significant difference in what you pay overall.

Longer terms also increase the likelihood of repaying your mortgage into retirement.

If you take out the maximum term length, you have less wiggle room if you need to extend it down the line.

A longer term lowers your monthly repayments, which aids affordability, stretching your income to maybe afford a more costly property, or allowing you to buy one sooner.

If you are remortgaging, it could reduce your monthly outgoings, or potentially allow you to remortgage where rate hikes have impacted your affordability.

