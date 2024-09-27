How to protect your property from flooding

The UK faces the threat of more heavy rainfall and potential flooding, so it's important to be aware of the risks posed by the combination of water and electricity.

Electrical testing business Hexo has stressed the importance of understanding the dangers of electrical hazards in flooded areas and minimising risks.

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning, highlighting the potential for flooding in some areas due to heavy rainfall. With the risk of flooding increasing, Hexo is now urging homeowners to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

Dan Robson, operations manager, has published advice to households on how to say safe during and after a flood. He said: “During this time of the year, we can expect heavy rainfall from time to time. With this comes an increased risk of flooding, which can be dangerous.

“Electrical installations and wiring systems are particularly vulnerable during floods. When water comes into contact with electricity, it can lead to severe hazards including electrocution and fires.

“Remember, even if an appliance appears to be functioning normally after a flood, it may have sustained internal damage that could pose a safety hazard. It’s crucial to have a qualified electrician conduct an EICR (Electrical Installation Condition Report) on the main electrical installation, and also check all electrical items before reconnecting and attempting to use them.”

Dangers during flooding

Standing in floodwater that is in contact with a live electrical source can be fatal, said Hexo. Even if you don’t directly touch the electrical source, the conductive properties of water can create a path for electricity to flow through your body.

The firm added that water can also cause short circuits in electrical systems, leading to overheating and potentially fires. Additionally, damaged wiring can increase the risk of electrical faults and subsequent fires.

Flooding can also render electrical appliances and equipment inoperable or unsafe for use. But by following the tips below, you can take proactive measures to cut the risks if your home is flooded.

What to do during floods

Turn off power: If your home or property is at risk of flooding, carefully turn off the main power supply at the consumer unit main switch to reduce the risk of electrocution and fires.

Relocate electrical items: To minimise damage and potential hazards, relocate electrical items to higher ground to protect them from water damage, which can lead to electrical faults, short circuits, and even fires.

Inspect roof: Heavy rain can expose weakness in your roof, allowing water to seep into the home’s walls and sealings, eventually damaging light fixtures and sockets. If you do not feel comfortable about using a ladder yourself, you can contact a surveyor who may use a drone to identify potential weaknesses.

Stay away: Avoid entering flooded areas or touching any electrical equipment or wiring. The danger of electrocution is significantly increased in these conditions.

Call for help: If you encounter a flooded area with electrical hazards, do not hesitate to call your local emergency services. Their expertise can help mitigate risks and ensure your safety.

What to do after a flood

Get an inspection done: Have a qualified electrician inspect your home or property before reconnecting power. They can assess the extent of any damage and ensure that your electrical system is safe for use.

Repair or replace electrics: Damaged electrical components should be repaired or replaced to ensure safety.

Check your insurance coverage: If your property does suffer from damage following a flood, you may be able to make a claim with your insurance provider.

However, not all homeowners’ insurance policies automatically cover flood damage, and even if your policy covers floods, there might be limitations on the type and amount of coverage for electrical damage.