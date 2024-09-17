Quarter of Brits say they want to move home

One in four people are currently looking to move house in the UK, an insurance comparison site reveals.

Over a quarter (26%) of Brits want to sell up and move on, according to Go.Compare.

Size is the biggest motivator to move, with 23% of those looking for a new abode citing the need for more outdoor space and the same percentage seeking more indoor space.

Nearly a fifth of aspiring movers (18%) want better parking and a further 18% want to be closer to the country.

A better catchment area for schools was the deciding factor for 15% of those looking for a new home.

Regional split

The region with the highest number of people wanting to move home is London, with 34% of people in the capital unhappy with their current home.

Almost a third (30%) in the West Midlands and a quarter (25%) in the East Midlands said they are ready for a fresh start.

Nathan Blackler, spokesperson at Go.Compare home insurance, urged homeowners to check their home insurance policy covers them when moving.

He said: “Moving house is stressful enough and you want to protect your belongings as much as possible when transporting them. Check your home contents policy to see whether removal cover is included. DIY moves aren’t usually covered by removal insurance, so look at the exclusions carefully.

“Valuable items like jewellery or watches may not be covered for damage, theft or accidental loss during a house move, so you may require additional cover. Don’t forget to insure your new home from the day you exchange contracts.”