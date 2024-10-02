Virgin Money launches new home insurance product

Virgin Money has entered the home insurance sector with a new product for homeowners and landlords.

The bank has launched the new insurance products in partnership with insurance firm Uinsure.

The cover will be tailored to the requirements of both homeowners and landlords and will include £1m of building cover and £75,000 in contents cover as standard, ensuring customers are adequately insured.

The products can be accessed through a streamlined quote process, featuring an easy-to-answer set of questions, enabling customers to receive a personalised quote.

The bank has pledged a transparent fee structure, so customers will not incur any fees if they choose to cancel their home insurance or make a mid-term adjustment.

The new home insurance product is available online or by telephone.

Graeme Sands, head of personal banking at Virgin Money, said: “Virgin Money’s innovative home insurance product offers a market-leading quote journey in as little as 30 seconds, competitive pricing through a panel of insurers, automatic re-broking at renewal, and a transparent fee structure with no hidden fees.

“In collaboration with Uinsure, who will administer our home insurance product, we provide customers with simplicity, quality, and transparency.”

Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure’s group managing director, added: “Our technology is built solely around the user – meaning customers can enjoy an insurance journey that’s free of the complexities they might previously have struggled with.”

