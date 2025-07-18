Menu

News

Coventry Building Society cuts mortgage rates

Coventry Building Society cuts mortgage rates
Christina Hoghton
Written By:
Posted:
18/07/2025
Updated:
18/07/2025
Coventry for intermediaries has cut rates on its residential mortgages and boosted the amount it will lend.

The broker-only arm of Coventry Building Society has reduced selected residential rates by up to 0.16 percentage points, with lower options available for new and existing customers.

This comes after the lender reduced its ‘stress tests’, giving typical borrowers the chance to borrow up to £35,000 more.

Product highlights include;

  • A two-year fixed Rate at 4% to 31.12.2027, up to 50% of the property’s value, with a £999 fee – available for interest only remortgage with option to have £350 cashback or use the Remortgage Transfer Service
  • A two-year fixed rate at 3.9% to 31.12.2027, up to 65% of the property’s value,with a £999 fee – available for purchase.

Ben Williams, corporate account manager at Coventry Building Society, said: “We’re continuing our focus on supporting home ownership, and we’re pleased to announce rate reductions for those looking to take that first or next step.

“As well as reducing our rates, we’ve updated our affordability stress testing – meaning some clients may be able to borrow more. These positive changes will help brokers and more of their clients achieve their aspirations.”

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Related
View All

First-time Buyers

valuations

MP committee opens inquiry into homeownership barriers

News

Rise in holiday let mortgages for landlords

Want a sea view? That will cost you £363,181

Buy to Let

Nationwide drops rates again with lowest at 3.83%

The Mortgage Works reduces switcher rates for landlords

17/07/2025

News

Around one million homes see value rise of 50% or more since pandemic, Zoopla says

View All
Tags:
Coventry Building Society
coventry for intermediaries
fixed rates
rate cuts

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/