Want a sea view? That will cost you £363,181

Homes with a sea view carry a whopping £88,106 price premium.

That’s according to Rightmove, which found that the average asking price for a home with a sea view in Great Britain is £363,181.

It marks a 32% price premium compared to homes in coastal areas without a sea view, working out , on average, £88,106 more expensive.

The analysis looked at over 200 coastal areas, comparing the average asking price of homes in these areas with a sea view to those without.

Regional differences

At a regional level, the East Midlands leads the charge with a 68% premium, making homes with sea views here the most expensive, averaging £428,330.

In second place is the South West with a 44% premium, and Scotland is a close third at 43%.

Aside from being in the region with the second-highest sea view price premium, Torbay in Devon is also the area with the highest number of available homes listed with a sea view.

The top 10 areas homebuyers are most likely to secure a property with a sea view, based on available listings for 2025 are:

Torbay Bournemouth Cornwall Isle of Wight Hastings Folkstone Brighton Thanet Tendring North Yorkshire.

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said: “Sea views have always been a highly sought-after feature for homebuyers, and our latest research highlights just how much more people are willing to pay for one.

“The East Midlands claims top spot as the region with the highest price premium for homes with a sea view at 68%, compared to homes with a sea view in the South East which has a much lower sea view premium of 22%.

“A contributing factor for this difference could be the exclusivity of properties with a sea view in these areas.”