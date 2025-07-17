Around one million homes see value rise of 50% or more since pandemic, Zoopla says

Around one million homes have seen a value uplift of around 50% since the pandemic, equal to an average of £117,400.

Analysis from Zoopla shows that eight in 10 homes’ values have increased by more than 5%, with homeowners seeing average value gains of £60,800.

The report stated that house values have risen by an average of 20% since the pandemic, and some areas in Northern England and Wales have seen “significant value increases” compared to other regions.

Zoopla said more than half of the homes that have seen their value increase by 50% or more are in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber and Wales, with the average value increases coming to £77,100, £86,200 and £90,700 respectively.

The firm said the increase can be attributed to several factors, including the pandemic and changes in buyer lifestyles leading to more interest in “previously overlooked areas that offer excellent value for money”.

Substantial rental growth in cities in these regions has also pushed more first-time buyers to buy in more affordable areas.

Wales seeing house value growth

Looking at Wales specifically, value for money and proximity to Cardiff and the countryside have driven “substantial growth” in areas like Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil, with them seeing three in 10 homes increase in value by 50% or more over the last five years – averages of £49,900 and £51,100 respectively.

Region/country Local authority Percentage of homes with value increases of 50% June 2025 value – homes with +50%< gains Average value change (£) East Midlands Bolsover 9% £146,200 £55,500 East of England North Norfolk 5% £418,300 £216,700 London Waltham Forest 2% £672,000 £365,000 North East Middlesbrough 9% £93,200 £35,200 North West Oldham 35% £164,000 £62,900 Scotland Argyll and Bute 12% £249,700 £110,800 South East Isle of Wight 4% £451,400 £182,400 South West Cotswold 6% £777,500 £361,600 Wales Blaenau Gwent 32% £132,300 £49,900 West Midlands Sandwell 11% £211,600 £78,400 Yorkshire and the Humber Barnsley 13% £151,400 £56,400

In the North West, homeowners in Rochdale, Oldham and Bolton are more likely to have seen their property’s value surge by 50% or more over the last five years – averages of £64,300, £62,900 and £64,300 respectively.

Zoopla said smaller monetary gains can “translate into higher percentage growth”, as they have lower initial house values.

House value rises in South moderate with London seeing more declines

House values in the South have experienced “moderate value increases” over the past five years.

This is especially the case for London due to digital working becoming more prevalent, and high values and high mortgage rates softening demand.

Approximately 3% of homes saw a value decrease of 5% or more in London, an average value fall of £34,000.

Region/country Local authority Highest percentage of homes with value falls of 5% or more Average house value now Average value change East Midlands Boston 4% £95,200 -£28,000 East of England Welwyn Hatfield 8% £251,900 -£26,400 London Westminster 53% £750,300 -£137,700 North East Sunderland 4% £60,400 -£10,500 North West Liverpool 3% £104,100 -£25,700 Scotland Aberdeen City 56% £116,600 -£25,700 South East Reading 14% £223,900 -£27,300 South West Cotswold 4% £336,600 -£86,200 Wales Gwynedd 3% £162,000 -£50,700 West Midlands Birmingham 5% £159,700 -£23,700 Yorkshire and the Humber Harrogate 4% £239,400 -£52,700

This was primarily concentrated in Inner London boroughs, particularly Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea, where close to half of all homes are now valued below their June 2020 estimates.

Around 51% of homes in the South grew by less than 20% in value, with the average increase sitting at £47,700 in London and £62,000 in the South East.

The report added that only 2% saw their value rise by 50%, equal to around £200,000 or more.

Those that saw larger value growth were in coastal areas and areas of natural beauty.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Our latest analysis clearly shows there is no single housing market and that house price trends vary widely across the UK. One million UK homes have seen their value increase by 50% or more over the last five years as higher mortgage rates and rising rents encourage homebuyers to seek out value for money in localised markets across Northern England and Wales.

“Home value growth has been weaker across Southern England and particularly in London. A combination of high prices and higher mortgage rates have reduced buying power and this has been reflected in flat prices and modest price falls in Inner London.

“The UK currently has the most homes for sale in seven years. It’s critically important serious sellers fully understand the local market dynamics impacting the value of their home and seek the advice of agents on where to set the asking price for their home in order to achieve a sale.”