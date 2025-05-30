Average fixed rates tick up slightly week-on-week, Rightmove says

Average fixed mortgage rates have increased slightly week-on-week, with the largest increases for deals at 75% loan to value (LTV), figures show.

According to Rightmove figures, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.64% and the average five-year fixed rate was 4.61%, both up 0.03% from last week.

Looking at the lowest rates, two-year fixed rates came to 3.82% and five-year fixed rates were pegged at 3.8%. These are increases of 0.02% and 0.09% compared to last week.

At 60% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was estimated at 3.97%, with the average five-year fixed rate coming to 4.02%. These are 0.1% and 0.02% up week-on-week.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.43%, while the average five-year fixed rate was 4.46%, jumps of 0.06% each compared to last week.

Within the 85% LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.61% and the average five-year fixed rate was 4.58%. This is a rise of 0.04% each versus last week.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.92%, a rise of 0.02% week-on-week, with the average five-year fixed rate rising by 0.03% over the same period to 4.78%.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average five-year fixed rate came to 5.34% and the average five-year fixed rate was 5.24%. These were up 0.01% and 0.03% on last week.