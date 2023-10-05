You are here: Home -

Average rents reach record high as demand continues to grow

0
Written by: Anna Sagar
05/10/2023
The average rent in London has reached a record £2,627 a month while outside the capital, tenants are forking out £1,278. All the while, competition remains fierce with 25 enquiries received per rental property.
Average rents reach record high as demand continues to grow

The average rent outside of London has grown for the 15th consecutive quarter and is 10% higher than this time last year, according to Rightmove.

Within the capital, the average rent has increased 12.1% compared to the same period last year.

And, it’s down to the lack of available rental properties to meet demand.

Rightmove noted that letting agents were receiving 25 enquiries from prospective tenants for the average rental property. This is over triple the average figure in 2019 and is five more than the figure reported back in May.

The number of unique tenants looking to move is 41% up compared to 2019 levels and the number of properties to rent has fallen 35% over the same period.

Rightmove noted that supply and demand had slowly started to improve, with demand easing 17% compared with 2022.

Meanwhile the total number of properties to rent increased by 14% compared with 2022 and the number of new properties were 7% up on this last year.

Rent rises could slow

Rightmove’s director of property science, Tim Bannister, said: “Record rents and far more tenants looking to move than there are homes available means it will still feel very difficult for many tenants navigating the market.

“However, there are signs that some of the pressure between supply and demand is beginning to ease, with the number of new rental properties coming to the market now at its highest level since the end of last year.”

He added: “While it is likely that there is some way to go before this filters through to rental prices, if the improving trend between supply and demand continues, we could start to see the pace of yearly rent rises slow more significantly than it has been.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2022-2023

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.