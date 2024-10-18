Storm Ashley is coming: here's how to protect your property

As Storm Ashley is expected to hit the UK, homeowners are warned to protect their properties.

But over a third (36%) of households said they haven’t planned to prepare their garden or home for the winter weather, according to Go.Compare.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place in parts of the UK this weekend, so householders are being urged to ensure their properties are watertight and safe before the bad weather arrives.

Go.Compare found that 64% of survey respondents said they had home maintenance plans in place as we head into storm season – with those in North West England most likely to get some work done (72%).

Planning ahead

The most popular home maintenance task was trimming back trees and foliage (62%), while half of those surveyed plan to clean out their gutters.

Putting away garden furniture and securing other items like wheelie bins and plant pots is the third most popular job (47%).

A further 35% of people are planning to bleed their radiators in advance of winter.

Nathan Blackler, spokesperson for Go.Compare Home Insurance, said: “As the first named storm of the autumn and winter is nearly upon us and days are getting shorter and colder, now is a great time to think about preparing your home for the colder months ahead.

“Take some time to prepare your home and garden and look for any issues or wear and tear that could become a bigger problem if left untreated. Not only can this prevent any unwelcome issues this winter, if your home does become damaged and you want to claim on your insurance, failing to properly maintain it could invalidate your policy.”

Least popular tasks

Survey respondents were also asked which tasks they were least likely to do. Repairing and maintaining paving slabs proved the least popular task, with 37% of people placing it at the bottom of their to-do lists. Over a third (35%) added they were least likely to check and repair the roof on their property, while just under a third of those surveyed said checking there was adequate insulation in their attic wasn’t a priority.

Another 30% revealed they were unlikely to clean the guttering, and one in four said they would likely neglect to maintain windows and doors.

Blacker advised: “Now is the time to trim back any trees which could cause damage in a storm and put away the sun loungers. Loose tiles on your roof or blocked gutters can cause real issues in heavy rain and lead to leaks or flooding in your home – so clean out your gutters and make sure that your roof is watertight.

“While some of these tasks are things you can safely attempt yourself, it’s a good idea to call in the experts for things such as roof repairs to make sure your home is properly maintained.

“It’s also important to note that your insurer might not pay out if maintenance hasn’t been carried out by a professional. Our research found that 55% of people planned to carry out any tasks themselves or with the help of friends/relatives possibly leaving them at risk of invaliding their policy if they need to make a claim. Bleeding your radiators and checking your smoke alarms are tasks which can easily be carried out without an expert but it’s best to leave certain tasks like roof repairs to the experts.”