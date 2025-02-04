The best time of year to sell your home revealed

February and March are the best months to list a home for sale, according to one property portal.

Rightmove said it’s more likely that a home listed in these months will go on to successfully complete.

Two-thirds of the homes (66.3%) listed for sale in February and March since 2012 have gone on to complete the sale, the joint-highest months of the year.

April and January are the next two most popular times to sell, said the property portal.

Speed to sale

February also has the joint quickest time to find a buyer on average, alongside January, at 51 days for a typical home to find a buyer, closely followed by March and April at 52 days.

This year has got off to a positive start, said Rightmove, with the number of potential buyers contacting agents about homes for sale is up by 8% compared with the same period last year, and the number of sales being agreed is up by 15%.

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer at Rightmove, said: “These insights should make for encouraging reading for anyone thinking of listing their home for sale soon, as well as anyone who has already come to market this year.

“The Spring selling season is traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year for agents, and the signs of buyer activity we’ve been seeing are setting the scene for a positive one this year.”