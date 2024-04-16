UK’s 10 most popular waterside destinations revealed

Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire is the UK's most desired waterside destination, according to a new study.

The town averages 17,508 monthly searches, according to InsureMy.

The boat insurance business analysed Google search data to find out which UK waterside destinations are being searched for the most.

The study looked at Google searches of 128 waterside destinations from the Canal & River Trust.

In second place is Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire, with 8,652 searches per month on average.

Wigan Pier in Greater Manchester came third, with an average of 8,125 monthly searches.

Camden Locks in London comes in fourth place, with 7,425 average monthly searches.

Llangollen Canal, which crosses the border between England and Wales and has 4,775 average monthly searches, completes the top five.

Stewart Barnett, head of marketing for InsureMy, said: “Brits visit waterside destinations for a variety of reasons, whether for a peaceful escape, nature watching or a leisure activity.

“With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, many people choose to have day trips out to scenic UK locations instead of going abroad.

“It’s fascinating to see a diverse range of locations featured in the study’s top 10 rankings, with West Yorkshire claiming the top spot and London securing fourth place. Despite their contrasting atmospheres, both destinations offer unique experiences. The various locations in the study also highlight the different options available for potential visitors regarding travel distances.”

Top 25 waterside destinations in the UK

Below are the most searched-for waterside destinations and their monthly search volumes:

1. Sowerby Bridge: 17,508

2. Rudyard Lake: 8,625

3. Wigan Pier: 8,125

4. Camden Locks: 7,425

5. Llangollen Canal: 4,775

6. Earlswood Lakes: 4,600

7. Caen Hill Locks: 4,550

8. Trent Lock: 3,350

9. Dundas Aqueduct: 3,325

10. Goytre Wharf: 2,617

11. Hatton Locks: 2,600

12. Chirk Aqueduct: 2,417

13. Brent Reservoir: 2,050

14. Oxford Canal: 1,625

15. Coventry Canal Basin: 1,350

16. Limehouse Basin: 1,322

17. Boddington Reservoir: 1,257

18. Portland Basin: 1,106

19. Nottingham Castle Wharf: 1,012

20. Marple Locks: 980

21. Nottingham Victoria Embankment: 947

22. Pocklington Canal: 833

23. Torksey Lock: 789

24. Skipton Canal: 753

25. Stratford upon Avon Canal: 743

